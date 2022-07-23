Linda M. Gibson

Linda Marie Gibson, 74, of Charlestown, passed away at home on July 18, 2022, after a period of failing health.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1947, in Claremont, and adopted by Eleanor and Earle Gibson. Linda lived in Charlestown most of her life but also resided in Lebanon and Claremont as well. She graduated from Charlestown High School in 1965 with Carlton Fisk. She went to work for the telephone company (AT&T) in Claremont right out of high school, staying with them when they moved to White River Jct., Vt., and continued with the company for 30-plus years until taking early retirement when they moved to Concord. She worked for the president of a local college and also at Dartmouth Hitchcock.
Linda loved learning and earned her master’s degree and was often learning new things. Linda loved her animals, having countless cats and dogs over the years, but cats were undoubtedly her favorite. They were family to her and were a big part of her life. She loved to knit, crochet, sew and watch documentaries on TV.
Linda was a kind, caring person and generous to a fault. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and two cats, Piggy and Oliver.
She was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her parents, and her biological mother, Alice Huntington Chase, with whom she developed a relationship with thanks to her adoptive parent’s desire for her to know her family.
Linda is survived by her partner, Andy Dufresne, of Claremont; her brother, John (Cathy) Gibson, of Dracut, Mass.; her half-siblings: Dawne (Sonny) Hugron of Antrim; Dennis (Ann) Huntington of Delta, Ohio; Arthur (Beth) Merrill of Antrim; and James (Stephanie) Chase of Mont Vernon; three nieces: Jenny Allen of Delta, Ohio; Betty Thompson of Pembroke; and Angelina Salyer of Wausen, Ohio; and one nephew, Nathan (Lindsay) Gibson, of Santa Fe, N.M. She also leaves behind her very dear and close friend, Kitty Call, with whom she spoke every single day and shared many adventures.
Visiting hours will be held at Charlestown Memorial Chapel in Charlestown on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., and then burial at Hope Hill Cemetery in North Charlestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a humane society of your choice.