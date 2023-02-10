Linda M. Dionne, 71, of Keene, passed away on Feb 1, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene following a period of declining health.
Linda was born on July 16, 1951, a daughter to the late Fernando R. and Norma A. (Stanghellini) Dionne. Linda grew up in Jaffrey and attended Conant High School, where she graduated with the class of 1969. She went on to attend Keene State College, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in education.
Before her retirement, Linda worked as a lab technician at Cheshire Medical Center.
In her free time, Linda enjoyed spending time with her family above everything else. Family was the world to her, and she gave her all to her grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was a caretaker for her mother before her passing and was selfless and loving, especially remembering everyone’s birthdays. Most important was her love for cooking and hosting weekly Sunday family dinners at her home where everyone would gather. She loved shopping trips with her late sister, Becky, reading, knitting, gardening, being outside in the spring and summer months and bird and squirrel watching, as well as going to the beach and being around water. She greatly loved Disney World and taking family trips so she could ride on her favorite ride, “It’s a Small World.” And she especially loved her beloved dog, Sadie.
In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her sister, Becky Dionne, in 2022.
Linda will be forever remembered by her two brothers, Michael Dionne and his wife, Linda, of Jaffrey, and Peter Dionne and his wife, Sandi, of South Carolina; her seven nieces and nephews: Jeremy Dionne and his wife, Kayla, their two children, James and Max, of Keene; Chris Dionne and his wife, Rebecca, and their three children, Emma, Lauryne and Avery, of Swanzey; Nick Dionne and his wife, Stephanie, and their son, Noah, of Stoddard; Stephanie Lafrennie and her husband, Chad, and their children, Tommy, Grace, Julie and Andy, of Winchendon, Mass.; Rachel Lovett and her husband, Rory, and their children, Norah, Brady, Alice and Henry, of Dublin; Gregg Dionne and his partner, Jane, and their son, August, of Charlottesville, Va.; and Robert Dionne and his wife, Jenna, and their children, Lincoln and Cecilia, of Chittenango, N.Y.; as well as many friends and relatives.
Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s name to The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
To share a memory with Linda’s family or to leave a condolence, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.