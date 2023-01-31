Linda Louise Tuttle passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt.
The daughter of Harland and Sylvia Dopp, Linda was born Nov. 25, 1948, in Bellows Falls.
Above all, Linda loved Jesus and her family.
She is survived by her two sons: Joseph (Joe) Tuttle III and his wife, Amy, of Bellows Falls; and James Tuttle of Keene. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Carol Dompier, and her husband, Harold, of Brattleboro; her brother, Gerald (Jerry) Dopp, and his wife, Eedee, of Wolfboro; her brother, Milton (Mickey) Dopp, and his wife, Vicki, of Springfield, Vt.; her six grandsons: Nicholas, Reno, Riley, Carter, Trace and Jax; her friend, Sigurd Swanson, of Walpole; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was predeceased by her parents, Harland and Sylvia Dopp; as well as her beloved brother, Raymond Dopp; and her grandson, Darren Tuttle.
Graduating from Springfield (Vt.) High School, Linda went on to work for a variety of companies, including Brown and Sharp in North Kingstown, R.I., National Grange Mutual in Keene and Holstein Association USA in Brattleboro.
Linda excelled at everything that she did and she was always learning new skills. Throughout her life, Linda worked hard and she enjoyed travelling and learning. Linda shared her love of learning and traveling with all who knew her. Always well-traveled, Linda lived in many places, including Nantucket, Mass. Vermont was, however, always considered home to Linda.
To Linda, family was everything. She could be found at the games, productions and events of her children and, later, her grandchildren, for whom she loved to photograph and create keepsakes for them to cherish. She dearly loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking walks, riding her bike, documenting her adventures in her blog, the hunt for the perfect trinket for the occasion and scrapbooking.
She would do anything to help her family. She was a soft-spoken, loving person, but those who knew her best knew she could have a feisty side if the occasion arose. Linda was deeply loved and will be deeply missed by her family.
Linda’s favorite scripture verse was James 1:17-18 — “But whatever is good and perfect comes to us from God, the Creator of all light, and He shines forever without change or shadow.”
In addition, Linda reminded us before she passed to keep in mind James 3:1 — “Dear brothers, don’t be too eager to tell others their faults, for we all make mistakes ...”
Linda’s light will shine forever for everybody who was privileged to know her.
A graveside service will be held in the spring on a date to be announced at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls (www.fentonandhennessey.com).