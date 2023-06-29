Linda Leota (Edmondson) Driscoll, 72, of Keene, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023, with her husband, Clyde “Buddy,” at her side.
Linda was born July 27, 1950, to William and Isabel Edmondson in Des Moines, Iowa, and grew up in Urbandale, Iowa. She graduated from Urbandale High School in 1968 and attended Grandview College in Des Moines. It was at Urbandale High School that she formed a profound, lifelong friendship with Peggy Sue (Cole) Lounder.
Linda moved to New Hampshire in 1982, where she made a career in media sales with stints at the The Hillsborough Messenger, The Concord Monitor, The Keene Sentinel and Binnie Media, retiring in 2012.
Linda and Buddy first met in 1986 and were married in Hillsborough on Sept. 18, 1988. They made their home in Stoddard before relocating to Keene in 2020.
Friends and family meant everything to Linda, and she loved entertaining “on the hill” in Stoddard, where she hosted many events, from impromptu meals, holiday gatherings and more than a couple of weddings.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Buddy; her dear friend, Peggy (Everett) Lounder, of Swanzey; her children: Sean (T’nette) Shedenhelm of Ruskin, Fla.; Aaron Shedenhelm of Keene; Tracy (Christopher) Nickerson of Keene; Jeffrey (Ellen) Driscoll of Swanzey; Jody (Russ) McDermott of Troy; and Jennifer Dutton of North Port, Fla.; her brothers: William (Deb) Edmondson of Williamsburg, Iowa; Robert (Eileen) Edmondson of Ottumwa, Iowa; and David (Tina) Edmondson of Eagan, Minn.; her grandchildren: Scott (Laurie) Driscoll, Brian Driscoll, Megan (Nikki) McDonald, Brian (Emilea) Avery, Elizabeth Dutton, Amanda (David) Shedenhelm Smith, Daniella Shedenhelm, Hunter (Brittney) McDonald and Zachary Dutton; eight great-grandchildren; as well as numerous dear friends and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at The Italian Club, 97 Wood St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice, and Community Services (www.hcsservices.org/give/).
