Linda L. Roy

Linda L. (Bergeron) Roy, 74, of Keene, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021, at home following a period of failing health.
Her parents, Leo J. Bergeron and Lillian (Zecha) Bergeron, welcomed their daughter into this world on Nov. 2, 1946, while Lillian was visiting her parents in Barnstead. Linda was born in Pittsfield (N.H.) but grew up in Keene and graduated from Keene High School.
Linda worked at Country Way Nursing Home as a CNA. She loved her job as a caregiver and always tried to make a difference in the lives of others. Linda would bring the residents out for the day to her home for a meal or even take them to the lake for a little family fun. Linda was always the caregiver for family members with failing health issues. Her compassion, empathy and love always was felt by everyone around her.
Linda loved to knit and crochet. Linda also loved cake decorating — it was a talent that her mother taught her. But most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. Linda and her husband, Donald, always found a way to spend time with their family, from amusement parks to swimming at Swanzey Lake and spending time at camp in Stoddard tubing and cruising on Roy’s Cruise Line, to trips to Disneyland as the grandchildren grew into adults.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Donald R. Roy, of Swanzey — they were together for 57 years. She will also be missed dearly by her son, Daniel Roy, and his fiancé, Jennifer Shepardson, of Surry; her daughter, Melinda (Roy) Perham, and her significant other, Steve Russo, of Keene; her granddaughter, Ashley Perham, and her boyfriend, Sebastijan Savic, of Keene; her granddaughter. Felicia (Ward) Leno, her husband. Brodie Leno, and their daughter, Avery Leno, of Hinsdale; her grandson, Timothy Ward, of Keene; her sister, Loretta (Bergeron) Lariviere, and her husband, Robert Lariviere, of Keene; and her sister-in-law, JoAnne (Fish) Bergeron, and her husband, Joseph Bergeron, predeceased her, of Keene.
Linda’s last days here were spent looking forward to seeing her oldest daughter, Samantha (Roy) Ward, again. Samantha passed at 31 years of age on Sept. 1, 1996, after battling cancer like many others in our family.
Final burial plans will be at the privacy of the family.
In lieu of flowers and for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Roy’s name to the American Cancer Society (www.Cancer.org). Thank you to all who have impacted Linda’s journey here on Earth.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Linda, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
