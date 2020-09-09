Linda L. (Longever) Rockwell, 70, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Linda was born the daughter of the late Marie (Raitto) and Allen Kiblin on July 11, 1950, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Antrim High School with the class of 1968. She was an Antrim High Warrior who fought cancer until the end.
On Aug. 30, 1969, she exchanged vows with Robin E. “Rocky” Rockwell at St. Patrick’s Church in Bennington. The Rockwells have been married for 51 years.
She was employed at Northwestern Mutual Insurance Company as an administrative assistant for 30 years before her retirement in 2008. Prior, she had worked at W.T. Grant Department Store as a clerk for three years.
Linda enjoyed many things in life. She enjoyed watching her son, and then later her grandson, playing baseball, as well as traveling to Savannah, Ga., to visit her family. She was also an avid QVC customer.
Mrs. Rockwell is survived by her husband, Robin E. “Rocky” Rockwell, of Keene; her son, Jason E. Rockwell, and his wife, Terri, of Savannah, Ga.; her father, Allen Kiblin, of Swanzey; a sister, Sandra Hammond, of Van Buren, Ark.; two grandchildren: Ryan Rockwell of Savannah, Ga.; and Alexis Rockwell of Savannah, Ga. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., and a celebration of life service will occur on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., all in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Route 202, Concord Street, Antrim. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Linda L. Rockwell to the Baptist Church of Keene, 105 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; or to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
