Linda Joan (Meany) Cloutier, a resident of Stone Creek, Ocala, Fla., and formerly of Keene, passed away in the comfort of her husband and sons on June 8, 2023. She was 71 years young, full of life and love.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 50 years, Bruce Cloutier; her children, Doug (Kathy) Cloutier, and Darren (Michelle) Cloutier; her very much adored grandchildren, Matthew, Brendan, Emma and Andrew; her siblings, Kevin (Shari) Meany and Joanne (Richard) Meany de Leon; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was born in Rockville Centre on Long Island, N.Y. She grew up on Long Island and in California before attending Keene State College, where she met Bruce and made Keene home for 39 years.
She is predeceased by her parents, Christopher Thomas and Joan (Burtis) Meany; and her brother, Brian Meany.
Linda was a longtime 1st- and 2nd-grade teacher who shared her love of the arts, reading, learning and music with many students in Keene. She loved teaching through music with her guitar and songs. She taught at Saint Joseph, Wheelock and Symonds Schools.
Please consider donations in her memory to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield VA 22116-7023 (https://diabetes.org/); The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692 (www.heart.org/); or a charity of your choice.
Cremation has been entrusted to The National Cremation Society and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
