Linda J. Walker

The kind heart and caring soul of Linda J. (Lawson) Walker, 74, a longtime resident of Keene, will be greatly missed with her passing on Aug. 25, 2023, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, Conn.
Her parents, John M. and Marie B. (Beaulieu) Lawson, welcomed their daughter into the world on March 12, 1949, in Hartford, Conn. She grew up in Hartford and was a 1968 graduate of Hartford High School.
Mrs. Walker took great pride in caring for her home and raising her family. When she was blessed to become a grandmother, this brought Linda great joy. She also loved art, painting, crocheting and crafts.
Prior to moving to Keene more than 35 years ago, Linda and her husband, John, resided in Port Richey, Fla., where she was a member and active volunteer at St. Michaels Church and School. While residing in Keene, Linda was a member of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 44 years, John C. Walker, of Keene; her daughter, Heather A. Walker, of Keene; her son, John C. Walker III, and his wife, Brittiny, of Keene; her grandchildren, twins Johnnie and Charlotte Walker, of Keene; a brother, John Lawson, and his wife, Marcey, of Tampa, Fla.; and a niece, Joan Lawson, of West Virginia.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Walker’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield VA 22116-7023; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (stjude.org).
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Walker’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.