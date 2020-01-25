Linda J. Russell
Linda J. (Abare) Russell, 59, of Winchester and a former longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully at Cheshire Medical Center on Dec. 17, 2019, after a brief illness and courageous fight with multiple illnesses.
She was born in Keene, the daughter of the late Dorothy R. (Coffee) and Robert G. Abare, on Nov. 2, 1960, in Keene. She attended local schools and graduated from Keene High School, Class of 1978.
Linda worked at Walmart for 16 years before retiring in 2017. She thoroughly enjoyed interacting with her customers and co-workers. She will forever be remembered there for her assortment of Christmas hats that she loved to wear during the holiday season.
Linda was a longtime member of the American Legion and enjoyed going there and socializing with her father and their many friends. Nothing brought her more joy than being with her family. Some of her fondest memories were vacationing in Maine with her father and two beloved nieces. She also enjoyed any time that was spent with her two “grandchildren,” Weston and Addilyn. Linda also had a great love for her cat, Dusty, whom she had rescued and who had become, with her love and care, a great companion to her.
Ms. Russell is survived by her brother, Bruce Abare of Keene; her brother, Gary Abare of Chicopee, Mass.; her two nieces, Brianna (Abare) Laroe of Westminster, Vt., and Brandi (Abare) Whittier and her husband, Joseph Dylan Whittier, of Swanzey. She is also survived by a great-niece, a great-nephew, cousins, extended family, and friends.
A gathering to celebrate Linda’s life with calling hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from 1 to 3 pm. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Polymyositis Muscular Dystrophy Assn., 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago IL 60601. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
