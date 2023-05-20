Linda J. Russ

Linda Jane Russ, 72, of Keene, passed away on May 18, 2023.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1950, in Strafford, Vt., to the late Hiram Russ and Gloria (Clogston) Russ-Edmond. She attended elementary school in Jamaica, Vt. and Leland and Gray in Townshend, Vt.
Linda enjoyed doing Word Search puzzles and knitting. She loved going to Foxwoods Casino with her mother and siblings when they could. But most of all, her true love was her grandchildren and spending every moment she could with them.
Linda is survived by her children: Terry Russ Sr. of Brattleboro; Roy Haskins of Brattleboro; Gloria (Haskins) Cady of Keene; and Melinda (Haskins) Morse of Denver; her siblings: Marion Forrest of Pawtucket, R.I.; Joyce Pratt of Brattleboro; Deborah Clayton and her husband, John, of Jamaica, Vt.; Stuart Russ and his wife, Cherylann, of Umatilla, Fla.; and Daniel Russ and his wife, Susan, of Cambridge, Maine; eight grandchildren: Terry Russ Jr. of Grafton, Vt.; Joshua Russ of Brattleboro; Melissa Haskins of Denver; Jaymie Aguada of Hampton, Va; and Andrew Haskins, Maisie Haskins-Tardiff, Ashlyn Cady and Logan Cady, all of Keene; and her five beloved great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her sister, Sally Russ; and one grandchild who she didn’t get to spoil rotten, Laura Craft-Haskins.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to any local children’s charity of your choice.
