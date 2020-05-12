Linda Hagen
Linda Lou (Foster) Hagen, 77, passed away at home on May 5, 2020.
She was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Brattleboro, to Doris (Longueil) and Guy Eugene Foster. She graduated from Hinsdale High School and attended college at Plymouth State College.
Linda worked many types of jobs, but was best known for her love of animals and plants, thus leading her to a job at Part of the Family Kennels in Tampa, Fla., where she earned her veterinary technician degree, and also at Five Acres Nursery in Keene, where she studied horticulture.
Linda enjoyed crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed crafting by making wreaths and creating Christmas ornaments.
Linda is survived by her three children: her daughter, Lisa, and her husband, Scott Senecal, of Lisbon; her daughter, Traci Clough, and her partner, Gary Searles, of Canaan; and her son, Kris, and his wife, Sasha Hagen, of Northfield, Vt. She had 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren, as well as three nephews and two nieces.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Foster, of Keene; her husband (ex, but best friend), Peter Hagen; and her grandson, Michael Kelley, of Claremont.
