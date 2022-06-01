Linda Barbara Brake, age 63, of Church Street, Lyndonville, Vt., peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior in the loving presence of her family on Friday, May 27, 2022, following an 8-year battle with cancer.
Linda was born on Jan. 28, 1959, in Keene, the daughter to Frederick C. and Barbara K. (Davis) Melvin. She grew up in Keene, graduating with the class of ‘77 from Keene High School, and continued on to Plymouth State College and later to New Hampshire College. On July 15, 1989, Linda married Clinton L. Brake Jr. on the MV Mount Sunapee.
Linda held many office administrator jobs, but ended her career as the secretary and partner in ministry for Clint in the churches in which he served as pastor. She will be remembered for her many volunteer positions, including being an amazing Vacation Bible School Director (of which she had the ability to volunteer anyone for a job that needed to be done), co-founding the Good Shepherd Ecumenical Food Pantry in Haverhill (N.H.), being a Girl Scout leader for her daughter, as well as leading Sunday School and Youth Groups in every church she attended.
Linda won a significant number of dog show awards throughout the years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing piano, her dogs and volunteering in any way she could. Her greatest accomplishments though were sharing her ministry to offer hope and lift others suffering from cancer up and, above all, being a great mom.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Pastor Clinton L. Brake Jr., and their daughter, Barbara L. Brake, both of Lyndonville, Vt.; her parents, Frederick and Barbara Melvin of West Chesterfield; her two brothers, John Melvin (Gerri Rubin) of Keene, and Donald Melvin (Pam), also of Keene; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Brake, of Richmond; her honorary daughters, Alyssa and Emily Prest, of Piermont; her cousin and caregiver, Carolyn Smith, of Chesterfield; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Linda was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Harry Brake, in 2021; her uncle, Alvin Davis, in 2020; her in-laws, Clinton Sr. in 1992 and Hendrica Brake in 1990; her cousin, Susan Allgood, in 2010; and her sister-in-law, Darlene Melvin, in 2007.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 100 Church St., Lyndonville, Vt. The Rev. Jill Collie-Robinson will officiate. Visiting hours will be held at the Church Thursday evening, June 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., and will resume Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Memorial donations may be made in Linda’s name to the Lyndonville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 543, Lyndonville VT 05851.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
