Linda A. Muir

Linda A. (MacLeod) Muir passed away on July 16, 2021, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to celebrate her life.
Affectionately known as Bimmzy, Linda was born in Concord, Mass., on Dec. 2, 1945, to the late Merrill W. MacLeod Sr. and Alice (Wille) MacLeod.
Raised in Concord, Mass., she graduated from Concord Carlisle High School in 1964 and began her career in the insurance industry. She worked for Middlesex, Peerless and Liberty Mutual Insurance. Linda traveled extensively and made homes in Keene, Westmoreland and Dublin in New Hampshire, as well as Fountain Hills, Ariz., and, finally, Lafayette, Colo.
In addition to her husband, Robert Muir, of Lafayette, Colo., she leaves behind her sisters: Bette A. MacLeod of Cave Creek, Ariz.; Deborah J. (MacLeod) Grady and her husband, Richard, also of Cave Creek, Ariz.; Jane A. (MacLeod) Banach and her husband, Donald, of Plattsburgh, N.Y.; her brother, John E. MacLeod, of Hillsboro; as well as her sister-in-law, Suki MacLeod, of Acton, Mass. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda shared a special bond with her grand-nephew, Desmond Fowler-Faraone, of Lafayette, Colo. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Merrill and Alice, as well as her brothers, Merrill W. MacLeod Jr. and Thomas D. MacLeod.
Linda loved many sports, including softball, skiing, tennis, hiking, sailing and golf. She was a gifted fly-fisher, hunter and skeet shooter. Linda taught many the art of marksmanship, how to enjoy nature, and how to sail as our “Captain.” In retirement, Linda found an amazing talent as an expert woodcarver of fish and birds, winning several awards in competition. She was a member of the Colorado Carvers Club, as well as many fishing and hunting organizations. She also enjoyed researching and compiling family history. Linda had many gifts, but her joyfully enthusiastic singing and unusual talent for emulating animal calls will never be forgotten.
There will be a private remembrance of Linda at a later date.
