Lilly Graf
Lilly Hanninen Graf, 96, of Wilmington, Del., passed away on July 9, 2020.
Born in 1923 in Fitzwilliam, she was the daughter of the late John and Liisa Hanninen.
Lilly is survived by her son, William A. Graf II, of Wilmington, Del.; her daughter, Janet E. Sieg, of Hillsboro; her grandchildren, Katie and Stewart; and her great-grandchildren, Theodor, Alan, August, Laura and Emma, all of Albany, N.Y.
Interment will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.