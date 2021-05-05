A graveside service for Lillian E. Holmes, 90, of Marlborough, who passed away on Feb. 14, 2021, will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Holmes’ memory to the Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, 56 Old Suncook Road, Suite 6, Concord NH 03301; or to Gallaudet University, 800 Florida Ave., Suite 102, Washington D.C. 20002. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the services.