A graveside service for Lillian E. Holmes, 90, of Marlborough, who passed away on Feb. 14, 2021, will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Holmes’ memory to the Northeast Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, 56 Old Suncook Road, Suite 6, Concord NH 03301; or to Gallaudet University, 800 Florida Ave., Suite 102, Washington D.C. 20002. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the services.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Charlestown woman dies in Weathersfield, Vt., crash
- Keene board approves ax-throwing sans alcohol downtown
- Cheshire Career Center to close child-care program for infants, toddlers
- Lawsuit filed over layoffs at Vermont Bread Co. and parent company
- Monster-truck rally at Cheshire County fairgrounds planned for May 8
- Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle
- New senior home care provider hopes to open in area by end of year
- Spontaneous combustion of rags led to Sharon fire, official said
- One teen dead, another charged after Putney crash Sunday
- Steven L. Chickering Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.