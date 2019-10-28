Lilian M. Buskey
The family matriarch, Lilian M. Buskey, 93, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, surrounded in the love of her family at her home in Keene.
Lilian was born in Torquay, England, on Jan. 17, 1926. She lost her parents as a young girl and spent her formative years in a Catholic orphanage in Plymouth, England. During 1944, Lilian enlisted in the Women’s Royal Naval Service, popularly known as the Wrens, where she met her future husband, Bert E. Buskey, who was stationed in England while serving in the United States Navy. Upon his discharge in 1945, Lilian and Bert established their home in Keene.
Lilian was an amazing woman who overcame many adversities in life. She remained strong and provided loving care through lengthy illnesses of her daughter and husband. Lilian also conquered colon and pancreatic cancer and then subsequently battled lung cancer. During those difficult situations she relied on her strong Catholic faith. While her children attended Saint Joseph School, Lilian was very involved in church and school activities creating crafts, organizing bingo, volunteering to be the chairperson for the annual bazaar, or participating in a variety of other PTA activities.
Lilian was known to have a great sense of humor and could always be relied upon to tell a joke at the right time or show up in a festive costume to match a holiday. She enjoyed traveling, including a stay in Trinidad, where her husband was stationed, and loved family vacations to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the U.S. Throughout her life, Lilian showed her passion for two things: properly made tea and dark chocolate. Any occasion celebrated with her always included an abundance of both.
Lilian was a stranger to no one and, through her gift of gab, quickly became friends with those she met. She was known as an interesting and fun conversationalist and was frequently approached by others at her retirement home asking that she join them during gatherings. Her thoughtfulness for those less fortunate was shown through her many acts of charity and her willingness to comfort and assist friends who were unable to do for themselves. Through all the trials and tribulations, Lilian’s greatest joy in life was her family and the times she shared with them.
She will be greatly missed by: her two sons, Brian Buskey of Keene and Robert Buskey of Alstead; her grandchildren, Kimberlee Graef and her husband, David; Michael Hudson and his wife, Christa; Paul Buskey and his wife, Heather; Erica Buskey; Joseph Buskey; Emily Buskey and her husband, Sean Yap; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband, Bert E. Buskey, in 1988; and a daughter, Kathryn Ann Hudson, in 2000.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Buskey’s memory to the Tribute Program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9908; or to a charity of one’s choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
