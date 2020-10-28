Liam Vlaho McMullan went home to be with the Lord and loved ones on Oct. 20, 2020.
Liam was born to Paul McMullan and Tanya Rudenjak on Oct. 14, 2007, in Ypsilanti, Mich.
Liam is survived by his father, Paul McMullan of Keene; and his mother, Tanya Rudenjak, of Waltham, Mass. Also surviving are uncles and aunts, Natasha Daldon, her husband, Viktor Daldon, their children Jona and Ian, of Brsecine, Croatia; Estelle Rattner of Boynton Beach Fla., her daughter, Melissa Young, her husband, Brian Slominski, and their children, Sedona and Dustin, Moorestown, N.J.; Lesley Provenzano (deceased), Carl Provenzano and children Isabella and Max, of New York City; a great-aunt, Jelica Rudenjak, of Parma, Italy; Herb McMullan, Doug and Genie McMullan, Ron and Debbie McMullan, Ken McMullan, Jesse (deceased), Becky, Posey, Jill, Jonathan, Benjamin, Christopher and Melissa, and his dog, Henri.
Liam met life’s challenges with tenacity and grace. He will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.
Special thanks to the staff at Seven Hills Pediatric Center, Groton, Mass., for their exceptional skill and attentiveness in caring for him.
Family and friends gathered to honor and remember Liam in the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School St., Groton on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Liam was laid to rest on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus N.J.
There will be a celebration of life at Seven Hills Pediatric Center when allowed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Liam’s name to: Seven Hills Pediatric Center, 22 Hillside Ave., Groton MA 01450
To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit online at www.badgerfuneral.com.
