Lewis Major
Lewis “Lewie” Major, 81, of Prospect Street, Hinsdale, and a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, died peacefully Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his family at his side following a courageous battle with cancer.
Lewie was born in Brattleboro on Nov. 24, 1938, the son of Marcellus and Elsie (Fuller) Major. He was educated in Hinsdale, graduating from Hinsdale High School with the Class of 1956. He went on to attend Keene State Teachers College, earning his bachelor’s degree in education.
He began his teaching career in 1960 at Marlborough Junior and Senior High School, later joining the faculty at Hinsdale High School, where he taught math and was a drivers’ education instructor — a course he established at both Marlborough and Hinsdale high schools. Lewie retired from teaching in 1995 following 35 dedicated years.
A licensed real estate agent, he owned and operated River Valley Real Estate with partner Edwin Smith.
During his earlier years he worked as a car salesman for the former Royce Chevrolet Dealership in Hinsdale. Lewie also worked as an accountant at the former Hinsdale Raceway.
Active civically, he was a member of the Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Dept., serving as Department Clerk and Assistant Chief. He was a Hinsdale town selectman for many years, served on the town budget committee, and was a member of the first bridge committee. A longtime member of the Hinsdale Lions Club, Lewie was the recipient of the Melvin Thomas Award for his dedication.
A devout Catholic, he was a lifelong communicant of Mary Queen of Peace Parish (St. Joseph’s Church) in Hinsdale. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and served as sexton for St. Joseph’s Cemetery for many years, volunteering his time for the cemetery committee. He also served on the church rebuilding committee. Lewie was very generous throughout his life, giving back to his church and community which he loved.
Of his leisure time activities, he enjoyed tinkering on cars. He could fix almost anything and loved helping his children with any projects big and small around their homes, and he cherished time spent with his family.
On July 23, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Church, he was married to Mary Buraczynski, who survives. The couple would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this upcoming July.
Besides his devoted and faithful wife, he leaves his five children: Brian Major (Jody) of Hollis; Susan Goodrich (Dana) of Millersville, Md.; Theresa Gable (Jan) of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; Debra Carrier (Michael) of Hinsdale; and Michael Major (Karalyn) of York, Maine; nine grandchildren: Emily, Ellen, Michelle, Brendan, Oliver, Alyssa, Garrett, Benjamin and Matthew; and four great-grandchildren: Mitchell, Logan, Ella and Everly. Additionally, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Patricia Buraczynski, and her companion, Roger Thompson.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church at a future date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis D. Major Memorial Scholarship Fund to support students graduating from Hinsdale High School by sending contributions to Ann Diorio, Trustee, P.O. Box 27, Hinsdale NH 03451; or to the Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 13, Hinsdale NH 03451.
Lewie’s family asks his friends and family to always remember him with a smile and thoughts of the lighthearted pranks he often played.
To send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
