The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Lewis D. “Lew” Major will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale with Monsignor Daniel Lamothe celebrant.
Following the Mass, a reception will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Gazebo at the playground opposite the library on Brattleboro Road. Due to the global pandemic, seating at the church is limited to 100 family members and friends and protective face coverings are mandatory.
Mr. Major, 81, of Prospect Street, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, died on April 27, 2020. To view his full obituary please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
