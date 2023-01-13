Lewis A. Clark, 92, a longtime resident of Stoddard, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Alpine Westwood Healthcare Center in Keene.
His parents, John and Mabel (Whitney) Clark, welcomed their son into the world on June 28, 1930, in Henniker.
Lewis served his country in the U.S. Army, serving from May of 1950 until his honorable discharge in May of 1953 at the rank of Sergeant. He was a past member of the Gilsum American Legion Post.
Lewis was an estate manager for more than 40 years, caring for the Andorra Forest Estate on Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard.
A great outdoorsman, Lewis was an avid hunter and trapper, and enjoyed fishing in Maine. Lewis enjoyed taking in what the world had to offer, summering in Wells, Maine, for more than 45 years, playing horseshoes, and sitting at his home, visiting with all of the neighbors and all who passed by. He enjoyed going to yard sales and having yard sales of his own.
He and his wife, Jean, celebrated their 25th anniversary with a trip to Alaska. And the couple also enjoyed square dancing at the local dances. Square dancing was a favorite memory as this is where Lewis met his wife, Jean.
He was a longtime Forest Warden for the town of Stoddard.
Lewis will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: Dennis Clark Sr. and his wife, Carol, of Stoddard; Bonita Sarcione and her husband, Joseph, of Stoddard; Kenneth Clark and his wife, Caren, of Marlow, and Jo Ann Vaillancourt and her husband, David, of Stoddard; his grandchildren: Helen Wheeler, Dennis Clark Jr., Jennifer Clark, Michelle Clark, Tabitha Kilchewski and Cassie Michaud; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jane Whitten, of Stoddard; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
His wife of 67 years, Jean B. (Whitten) Clark; a grandson, Shannon Sarcione; his mother, Mabel Jefts; his stepfather, Myron Jefts; and a brother, Brad Clark, predeceased him.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in the Dow Hill Cemetery in Stoddard in the spring at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Clark’s memory to The Kilham Bear Center, c/o Ben Kilham, P.O. Box 37, Lyme NH 03768, to support expenses in the care and maintenance of forest enclosures, tracking and mapping, food for the cubs and vehicle maintenance.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Clark’s services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.