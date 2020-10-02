Lester W. Thayer, 86, of 197 Water St., Keene, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Jaffrey woman said husband killed Amerault after ordering her to do so
- Amerault remembered as ‘outgoing, genuine’ person, passionate hiker
- AG's Office: Keene man was murdered; Jaffrey resident charged
- Doctors' office opens in Keene with new vision for primary care
- Jonathan L. Amerault
- Local man gets 10 to 20 years in sexual assault case
- Police identify driver killed in Brattleboro crash
- In tough year, Recycled Percussion helps the beat go on in Keene, Peterborough
- Keene white nationalist found guilty of threatening and extortion
- NH reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, some in Cheshire County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.