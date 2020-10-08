Lester Warren Thayer, 86, of 197 Water St., Keene, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Keene.
He was born July 4, 1934, in Boston, the son of Elise (Johnson) and Robert W. Thayer Sr.
He grew up in East Sullivan, went on to serve in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1958.
Lester worked in Utah for a time and settled in California, where he spent a long career as a trauma nurse at the San Francisco General Hospital. After his retirement, he chose to come home to family in the Keene area. Lester was a volunteer at the Keene Community Kitchen, a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 1413 and found friendship and support as a member of the United Congregational Church of Sullivan. He will be remembered as a generous man, glad to help out those who were less fortunate than he was.
Lester loved traveling around the New England countryside with his cousin, BJ, stopping at yard sales and eating at different restaurants. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, Perry Mason TV shows, Cape Cod, doughnuts from Little’s Country Store, old movies, family reunions and coffee hour after church.
He leaves behind his closest friend, Takezo “Tom” Matsuda, of Japan; his cousins, Lucille Saturley of Troy; and Claire Oakley of Newport, R.I.; his cousin Donald “Dick” Davis’ wife, Arline, of Kansas; his nephews: Eric Thayer and Robert W. Thayer 3rd; his Livengood cousins; and many good friends. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert W. Thayer Jr.; his cousin and companion, Barbara “BJ” Livengood; and his cousin, Donald “Dick” Davis.
At this time there are no services planned. Donations in Lester’s memory may be made to a favorite charity.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with arrangements.
