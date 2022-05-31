Lester G. Provost, age 95, a longtime resident of Holyoke, Mass., passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the American House in Keene.
He was born in Piercefield, N.Y. Lester was the son of the late Ralph and Yvonne (Ladouceur) Provost and was a 1944 graduate of Holyoke (Mass.) High School. Lester worked for many years at Daniel O’Connell and Sons.
Lester was recently predeceased by his loving wife of nearly 74 years, Maryellen, on April 12, 2022. Prior to moving to New Hampshire seven years ago, he was a communicant of both Blessed Sacrament and Our Lady of the Cross parishes.
He was a World War II era U.S. Navy veteran.
“There can be no greater gift than that of giving one’s time and energy to help others without expecting anything in return” — N. Mandela. No truer words could be spoken about our father, Lester. He was always there for his wife through his absolute devotion to our mom over the past six years during her long goodbye and through their rock-solid marriage of 74 years. Through his being “Dad” to his three sons for the past 68 years, and “Gramps” for the past 41 years, Lester provided a calm, steady, and thoughtful hand of guidance and faith to his family. He always chose to see the good in others and expected that of his sons. He measured success not by what one did but by how one loved and served their families and friends. He saw good in the world, and he had a deep and quiet faith that inspired confidence and commitment. No greater gift has been given or been given and received. Lester took great pride in the families of his sons and daughters-in-law and had an abiding joy and love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Additionally, he cared deeply about his extended family of several nieces and nephews as well as a very large number of friends in Holyoke and in the places where his children settled.
Dad loved his adopted city of Holyoke and his New York hometown where he spent the first 15 years of his life. He would often regale his sons with tales of growing up among the forests and lakes of the Adirondacks. He loved the outdoors, baseball and books. He made sure to pass that along to his children and, when he could, to his grandchildren.
The past seven years have been a long and arduous journey for Dad as he was always there for Mom by visiting her nearly every day, often spending hours at her side. This past year, age crept up with him and made the challenge even greater. He rarely wavered, he cared deeply and never lost faith.
Our family cannot overstate the kind and compassionate care given to Lester by the staff at American House and the Hospice Center of Keene. They brought dignity to our father’s days through their professionalism, deep compassion, genuine care and love.
Lester is survived by his three sons: Stephen R. Provost and his wife, Virginia, of Hooksett; Thomas G. Provost and his wife, Beth, of Keene; and James E. Provost and his wife, Catherine, of Medford, N.J. In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren: Michael (Stacia), Laura (Evan), Christopher (Jillian), Nicholas (Tricia), Brian (Nikki), Elizabeth (Omar), Jeffrey, Rachel and Shawn (Pamela). In addition, he leaves five great-grandchildren, and he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Melodie Provost of Springfield, Mass. Lester was predeceased by his wife, Maryellen; his sisters, Gertrude Kendall, Alice Dupel and Theresa Mercier; and his brothers, Roland and Roy. He was also predeceased by his granddaughter, Anne Elizabeth.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1945 Northampton St., Holyoke, Mass., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral on Wednesday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton St., Holyoke, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS), 312 Marlboro St. Keene NH 03431 (www.hcsservices.org/donate/).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.