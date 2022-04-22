Lester Cohen, of Keene and Boca Raton, Fla., died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home in Florida. He passed away peacefully with Norma, his wife of almost 76 years, by his side.
He was born to Lena (Goodwin) and Israel Cohen on Feb. 26, 1924, in Worcester, Mass.
He was educated at Worcester’s Classical High School with the class of 1942. After graduation, Les started college for a bachelor’s degree in business at Boston University.
World War II interrupted his studies and Lester left school to serve his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served as a navigator on B-24s as part of an air crew unit in the Pacific Theatre. He flew 52 combat missions and was the recipient of the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon with four Bronze Stars and the Philippine Liberation Camp Ribbon Air Medal with two OLC, two Service Bars. He was honorably discharged at the rank of 1st Lieutenant in 1945.
On Aug. 25, 1946, Lester exchanged vows with the love of his life, Norma (Russem) Cohen, in Boston. They had a simple service with their family and friends at the Copley Hotel. They would have celebrated 76 years of marriage this summer.
Lester was the longtime chairman and CEO of C&S Wholesale Grocers for 50 years until retiring in 1990. He was a Mason for many years.
He enjoyed spending time playing tennis, golf, bridge and reading the newspaper cover to cover. Les was a very sociable person. He had a soft side to him. Everyone loved Lester.
Les is survived by his wife, Norma, of Keene and Boca Raton, Fla.; his three sons: Robert A. Cole and his wife, Mary Jo, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; James R. Cohen and his wife, Susan, of Bozeman, Mont.; and Richard B. Cohen and his wife, Jan, of Keene. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Kate Mulcahy, Leslie Cohen, Alex Cohen, Perry Cohen, Jill Cohen and Rachell Kanter; along with eight great-grandchildren and one more on the way. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is now reunited with his sister, Dolly Gruber.
A service will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim, 84 Hastings Ave., Keene, with burial to follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. The family requests that all attendees wear tight-fitting masks.
Contributions in Lester’s memory may be made to the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College, 229 Main St., Keene NH 03431; or to the Congregation Ahavas Achim, 84 Hastings Ave., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
The funeral service will be livestreamed by using the following link:
Zoom Meeting ID: 83223576755
Password: shalom
