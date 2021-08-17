Leslie P. Scott, 57, of Charlestown, died suddenly Aug. 7, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 6, 1964, in Keene to David W. and June L. Scott. He was a 1982 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School.
He is survived by his stepmom, Nancy Scott, of Lebanon; brother, Sidney Scott (Charlene) of Lewis Center, Ohio; brother, James Blombach (Ann), of Canterbury; sister, Sandra Headrick (Don), of Townsend, Tenn.; brother, Roy Kimball (Carol), of Shrewsbury, Vt.; brother, Scott Kimball (Deborah), of Campobello, S.C.; sister, Sheri Clifford (Charles) of Orford; brother, David Kimball, of Lebanon; and many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, David W. and June L. Scott.
A funeral service will be held at the Plainfield Community Church in Plainfield on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Please join the family after the service at the Plainfield Fire Department for light refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Leslie’s online tribute or leave a message, please visit www.CSNH.com.
