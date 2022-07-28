Leslie H. Bowen

Leslie H. “Pug” Bowen, 81, of Swanzey, died at his home on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
His parents, Walter E. and Mary E. (Aldrich) Bowen, welcomed their son into the world on May 12, 1941, in West Halifax, Vt.
Fondly known as “Pug,” Leslie worked for 40 years as superintendent of public works for the City of Keene, retiring in 1995. Helping with the annual picnics for the public works’ staff and family made him smile. When not hard at work, Pug enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting and traveling. He enjoyed puttering in his garage and working on anything mechanical. He was a lover of animals, especially cats. Leslie was a member of the American Legion Gordon Bissell Keene Post #4 and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 927.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: James “Jay” Bowen of Keene; Ronald Needham and his wife, Tina, of West Swanzey; and Coreena “Sis” Luttrell and her husband, Robert, of Del Valle, Texas; his grandchildren: Austin Needham, Anthony Needham, Aaron Kenny, Mariah Winchester, Barbara Grahmann, Dakota Luttrell and Amanda Ellis; his great-grandchildren: Logan Needham, Sage Needham and Brooklynn Grahmann; a brother, Russell Bowen, and his wife, Karen, of Gilsum; his sisters: Alta MacQuestion of Keene, and Anita Lake of Keene; many nieces, nephews and extended family members; and his best friend, Doug Fish, of Keene.
A son, Dwayne Ellis, and his sisters, Barbara Arlen, Alice Mason, Marjorie Bolio and Freda Goodell, predeceased him.
Services and burial in the Village Cemetery, Spofford, will be held privately by the family.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.