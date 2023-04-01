Leslie C. Keeton

Leslie C. “Les” Keeton, 81, of West Swanzey, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 20, 2023, in his adopted hometown of Swanzey.
He was born a son to the late Barbara (Greenleaf) and Kenneth J. Keeton Sr. on Aug. 20, 1941, in Bridgeport, Conn. Les was educated and graduated from Bullard Havens High School in Bridgeport, Conn., with the class of 1959.
After high school, Leslie proudly served in U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis as a Machinist Mate onboard the USS John W. Weeks, DD-701. He was the recipient of the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Petty Officer 2nd class E-5 on May 16, 1963.
Upon his honorable discharge he became certified as an HVAC Technician. Les was employed by Wagner Air Conditioning and Refrigeration prior to becoming its owner/operator. He was also a Bridgeport (Conn.) Police Officer, promoted to Identification Detective, and retired as a Sergeant. Upon his retirement he took on a second career at Granite Bank as a mailroom clerk before moving on to be their Manager of Facilities. Upon his second retirement he was employed at Dick’s Sporting Goods in their Golf Department.
He was an avid golfer and reader, always ate breakfast at Jeanne’s Diner, and never went a day without watching “NCIS.”
He is survived by his two children: Mary Baier and her husband, Chris, of Simsbury, Conn.; and John and his wife, Erika, of Stow, Mass.; and his two sisters: Constance Smith and her partner, Rich, of Stuart, Fla.; and Barbara Tomek and her husband, Joseph, of Stuart, Fla. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Carly and Curtis Keeton; his many cousins; and his beloved nieces and nephews throughout New England; as well as his second family at Jeanne’s Diner in Swanzey.
He was predeceased by his wife of almost 55 years, Mary Rose (Marshall); his parents, Kenneth and Barbara Keeton, of Bridgeport, Conn.; and his older brother, Kenneth J. Keeton Jr.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Dates and times of services will be announced later online and in the local paper. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Lone Sailor U.S. Navy Memorial.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
