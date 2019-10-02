Leslie A. Pike
Leslie A. (Lizotte) Pike, 73, a resident of Swanzey, passed away at her home on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, surrounded by the love and support of her family.
She was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Fitchburg, Mass., the daughter of Richard and Mary Lizotte. She was a 1963 graduate of Fitchburg High School.
Leslie loved to spend time with her family and was very loving and compassionate. She also enjoyed spending time playing a variety of games, especially bingo.
She is survived by her children, Reginald Pike Jr. and his wife, Patricia, Douglas Pike and his wife, Judy, and Jennifer Paige and her husband, Ronald; her brother, Richard Lizotte and his wife, Mary; her sister, Jane Scola; 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her sons, Timothy and Anthony, and her brother-in-law, Albert Scola.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Draft Gratitude, 148 Ashuelot St., Winchester, NH 03470.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
