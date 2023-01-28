Leroy E. Austin, 85, of Stoddard and formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, with the love of his family by his side at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
+2
+2
Leroy E. Austin, 85, of Stoddard and formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, with the love of his family by his side at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born to the late Leah (Sweat) and Louis M. Austin on Oct. 20, 1937, in Brattleboro. Leroy was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1956.
After graduation, Leroy served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged at the rank of PFC-E2.
On Oct. 20, 1956, Leroy exchanged vows with the love of his life, Marjorie M. Brown, at St. Stanislaus Church in Winchester.
Leroy was very well known within the Cheshire County as he worked for the Town of Winchester in varying roles for more than 45 years, most recently as their Building Inspector, Code Enforcement and Health Officer until he retired in 2017. He also was a proud owner of Austin’s Enterprise for 30 years and worked for Cheshire Oil and Fairfield’s.
Along with working, Leroy enjoyed repairing and restoring cars. He also enjoyed his time being a part of the Moose Club for the past 50 years.
Mr. Austin is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie Austin, of Stoddard; their four children: Terri L. Whippie and her husband, Mark, of Keene; Bruce A. Austin and his wife, Susan, of Winchester; Mike Austin and his wife, Lorraine, of Richmond; and Timothy P. Austin and his significant other, Stacey, of Hinsdale. He is also survived by his two siblings, Lorraine Bellows of Langdon and Philip Austin and his wife, Debbie, of Greenfield, Mass.; his grandchildren: Danielle Rounds; Nicole Rounds; Christin Nichols and her significant other, Christopher; Monica Truesdale; Amanda Austin; Eric Austin; Amelia Austin; Chad Austin and his wife Jennifer; and Kaitlin Boudreau and her husband, Jason; his great grandchildren, Logan Austin, Chase Austin, Liam Howe, Hunter Truesdale, Kingston Austin and Lexie Austin; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Michael Austin, who passed in 2015.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Town of Stoddard EMS.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be later in the spring of 2023 with dates and times to be announced later online.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.