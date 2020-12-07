Leonard T. Washburn, 87, of Boynton Road, Sullivan, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene.
He was born in Middleboro, Mass., May 8, 1933, the youngest of five sons born to Irving and Esther Washburn. He grew up in Gilsum and married Audrey J. Pascoe of Winchester in 1951. They lived in Keene and Swanzey for several years, where they raised four sons: Douglas (Cheyenne, Wyo.), Kenneth (Gilsum), Daniel (Marlborough) and David (Troy, Ala.).
Mr. Washburn worked as a carpenter for over 40 years before retiring in 2003. He resided in Sullivan since his retirement and enjoyed hunting, yard work and spending time with friends and neighbors.
He was predeceased by his wife, Audrey, in 2010; and his son, Daniel, in 2003. He is survived by three sons, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
At Mr. Washburn’s request, funeral services will be private. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Washburn’s memory to the Sullivan Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 39, Sullivan NH 03445. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
