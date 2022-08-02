Leonard Reid Pelkey Jr.

Leonard “Lenny” Reid Pelkey Jr., 63, a longtime resident of Fitzwilliam, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care and Hospice, Dartmouth Hitchcock Center in Lebanon following a period of declining health.
Lenny was born on Feb. 6, 1959, a son to the late Leonard Reid Pelkey Sr. and Ann Isabelle (White) Pelkey.
Lenny grew up and attended local schools, graduating with the class of 1977 from Monadnock Regional High School. He married the love of his life, Pamela “Pam” (Adams) Pelkey, at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge on Aug. 27, 1983.
Lenny was an active member of his community, where he proudly worked for Monadnock Lifetime Products and the Town of Fitzwilliam Highway Department as a maintenance worker. He also loved volunteering on the Fitzwilliam Fire Department, which he did for several years. In his free time, he participated for many years in the Greater Keene Men’s Softball League. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, spending time in the woods, including helping his son gather firewood each spring, evening drives with his father looking for deer, plowing, whether it be for the homestead or the town, and just going “on tour” around Fitzwilliam.
Lenny is predeceased by both of his parents.
Lenny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Pam Pelkey; his sons: Christopher Bedard of Jaffrey; and Joseph Pelkey and his wife, Shayna, of Troy; his daughter, Alicia Pelkey, and her companion, Seth Avery, of Jaffrey; his mother’s longtime companion, Calvin Linkenhoker, of Fitzwilliam; his brother, Michael Pelkey, of Fitzwilliam; his grandchildren: Kobe, Adrianna, Savannah, Ava, Jameson, Nataleigh, Lila and Mason; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lenny’s family would like to thank the staff at the DHMC ICU and the Jack Byrne Center for their excellent personal care that allowed his family and Lenny to have the dignity and comfort he had over the last few weeks of his life.
Family and friends are invited to Lenny’s Celebration of Life on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Samuel Paul Center, 61 South St., Troy.
Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam at a later date.
In keeping with Lenny’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in his name to Fitzwilliam Ambulance or Fire Department; P.O. Box 725, Fitzwilliam NH 03447; or to The Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care and Hospice, Medical and Healthcare Advancement, attn: “gift recording,” One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon NH 03756-0001.