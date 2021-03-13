Leonard R. Blanchard, a longtime resident of Roxbury, passed away at his home on Jan. 30, 2021, due to kidney failure, surrounded by his loved ones.
Leonard was born in Keene on Sept. 12, 1943, the son of Amos and Gladys (Lash) Blanchard. He was one of 14 children. Leonard is survived by many, many of his loved ones, including his wife, Mary (Willey) Blanchard, and her daughter and son-in-law, Corey and Baron Eddings. He is survived by his grandson, Dustin Maynard, and his girlfriend, Gina Mercandetti; his grandson, Riley Maynard, and his girlfriend, Tori Daigle; his granddaughter, Whitney Maynard; and his granddaughter, Keira Eddings. He is also survived by his great friend and ex-son-in-law, Arthur Maynard, and his youngest daughters, Isabella and Elise Maynard. Leonard is survived by his three great-grandchildren, Avery, Zane, and Jaxx Maynard. Stemming from such a large family, Leonard is survived by many of his siblings, including his brother, Amos Blanchard, and his wife, Marilyn; his sister, Donna Kujawa, and her husband, Bill; his sister, Nancy Blanchard; his sister, Pearl McKeon; his sister, Joyce Blanchard; and his sister, Gertrude Bruder, and her husband, Tim. Leonard’s surviving sisters-in-law include Barbara Fish, Sylvia Blanchard, Nancy Blanchard and Lucille Blanchard. His surviving brothers-in-law are Morris Willey, Richard Willey and Doug Fish. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Lastly, Leonard was survived by several wonderful friends. Leonard is predeceased by his sisters-in-law, Charlotte Blanchard and Judy White; and his brothers-in-law, Lawrence White, Ronald Reed, Zing Punt and Alan Hill. Siblings that Leonard is predeceased by are his brothers, Millard Blanchard, Westley Blanchard, Milton Blanchard, Arthur Blanchard and Clayton Blanchard; and his two sisters, Beverly Punt and Theresa Hill. Finally, Leonard Blanchard is predeceased by his dearest canine friend, Mac.
Leonard was a natural worker from the young age of 13 and this trait carried him to work for AE Hill Construction, Keene Tree Services, SUR and the Town of Roxbury. Leonard could be crude at times, but he certainly had a heart of gold. He loved his grandchildren and never failed to show them just so. Leonard was proud of his land and the memories he made on it. Holding a special place in his heart, Leonard’s horse, Floppy, inspired him to keep going every day. Hands down, he was the most hardworking man around. His family will miss him offering them food when they weren’t hungry. They will miss his homemade mac and cheese and his stuffing. They will miss his help and his love. Most of all, they will miss his ability to make anyone chuckle on the gloomiest of days. Leonard lived a fulfilling life with the perfect balance of hard work and fun.
With this being said, Leonard wished that when he passed, people would donate in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105, or at www.sjude.org. A gathering will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.