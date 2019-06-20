Leonard R. Aldrich
Leonard R. “Len” Aldrich, 93, of Keene, passed away on June 18, 2019, following a period of declining health.
The son of Maude and Jesse Aldrich, Leonard was born on Feb. 11, 1926, in Erving, Mass. He grew up in Turners Falls, Mass., where he attended Turners Falls High School and graduated with the class of 1944.
Upon graduation, Len joined the Seabees of the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in the Philippines during World War II and returned home in July of 1946 with an honorable discharge.
On July 2, 1949, he married Janice Bargeron. They celebrated nearly 70 years together and truly enjoyed every moment of companionship they shared.
Len graduated from Keene Teacher’s College. He continued his education in machine technology and numerical control by taking advanced courses at several universities including Penn State, University of Illinois, University of Houston and University of Connecticut.
Len was passionate about learning and teaching. He began his teaching career at Stevens High School in Claremont and then New Hampshire Vocational Technical College in Manchester. In 1965, he became a professor at Keene State College, where he taught until his retirement in the 1980s. Many of Keene’s industrial leaders at that time were his students.
Len became a committed follower of Jesus. He faithfully served at Sturtevant Chapel and Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene. Through the years, he and his wife, Janice, led many “Experiencing God” groups at their home. Leonard also served with the Samaritans in their suicide prevention effort.
Len will be dearly missed by his wife, Janice Aldrich of Keene; sons, Dr. Mark Aldrich and his wife, Jenifer, of Chester, Vt., and Pastor Stephen Aldrich and his wife, Barbara, of Keene; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Johnson of Reno, Nev., and Fred Aldrich and his wife, Ruby, of San Antonio, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was predeceased by five siblings.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at the Sturtevant Chapel, 15 Washington Ave., Keene. A private burial will take place at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leonard R. Aldrich’s name to the Sturtevant Chapel, 15 Washington Ave., Keene, NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
