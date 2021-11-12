Leonard James Bardwell

Leonard James “Jim” Bardwell, 72, formerly of Winchendon, Mass., died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his sister’s residence in North Windham, Conn.
He was born in Keene on Jan. 14, 1949, son of the late Oscar and Adeline (Tedford) Bardwell, and lived in Winchendon, Mass., for many years until recently. He had attended Thayer High School in Winchester.
Jim worked for 38 years at Pratt and Whitney United Tech in Juniper, Fla., and East Hartford, Conn., until his retirement. Jim was a dog lover and loved to travel to Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Florida and Las Vegas. A registered Democrat, he was a member of the Winchendon Democratic Committee.
His lifetime partner of 42 years, Raymond L. Duval, died in 2010. He leaves two sisters, Marie Eldridge of North Windham, Conn., and Annarene Mesic of West Swanzey; a brother, Charles E. Leslie Sr., of Winchendon, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Warner, and a brother, Clarence Leslie Jr.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon (www.stone-ladeau.com). A calling hour will precede the service Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to a local animal shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.