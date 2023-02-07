Leonard J. DiMarco, 85, of Rindge, passed away suddenly on Feb. 1, 2023, at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a period of failing health.
Leonard was born in Detroit on Dec. 27, 1937, a son to the late Santo and MaryAnn (DiGuiseppi) DiMarco. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan.
Leonard served proudly with the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division. After his honorable discharge, he entered the field of law enforcement. His rookie years were spent in Detroit, but he worked his way up the ladder and eventually became Chief of Police, both in Livermore Falls, Maine, and later in Jaffrey.
Upon retirement, Leonard joined his friend, Bill Fenton, and enjoyed 14 years at the Toyota dealership in Keene. Later, he would “retire” again after working for several years in the security department at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
Leonard loved football and baseball, and even played baseball while serving in the Army, allowing him an opportunity to meet his soon-to-be wife, Diana. After a very brief courtship, they married and enjoyed 50 years together.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Di Marco was predeceased by his beloved wife, Diana DiMarco, in 2011; and his granddaughter, Emma Rose Bohannon.
Leonard is survived by his loving daughter, Andrea Bohannon, and her husband Geoff, of Swanzey; his brother, Geno DiMarco, and his family; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Leonard’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 87 Main St., Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred H. Deschamps, Pastor, will be the celebrant.
Private burial in Hillside Cemetery, Rindge, will be at the convenience of the family in the springtime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leonard’s name to The Monadnock Humane Society by visiting https://monadnockhumanesociety.org/donate/ or by mailing a check to Monadnock Human Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with his family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.