Leonard C. “Len” Nye, 78, of Keene passed away with his family by his side on Nov. 13, 2020.
He was born Oct. 19, 1942, the son of Raymond W. Nye Sr. and Anna Stevens Nye. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Raymond W. Nye Jr.; and his former wife, Marie Kiburis.
After graduating from Keene High School, he fulfilled his interest in dairy farming and worked as a herdsman at numerous farms in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont.
Len moved to the Orlando, Fla., area, worked for many years for John Deere, and had the opportunity to work with engineers developing a “skidder” that would work clearing swamps. He delivered and drove the first piece of heavy equipment for the groundbreaking ceremony of Walt Disney World and worked on heavy equipment at Kennedy Space Center.
Finally finding his way back to New Hampshire, he worked for RN Johnson and had his own business called “Off the Road Tire Service” that was a weekend operation. He came up with a way to remove tractor tires without taking the wheel off the tractor. He also worked for Keats delivering equipment to various places. Len sold all his business equipment to RN Johnson and went into a partnership with a friend and raised show cattle and sheep that were shown around the state and at the Big E.
Getting totally away from farming and big equipment, he went to work for the City of Keene in their water department. Len found time in his busy life to work for many years with the Marlboro Community Theatre. Years later he found himself in sunny California and began working for the City of Redlands with their heavy equipment.
After retirement he again found himself moving back to his roots in Keene. He helped in the construction of a new barn at Stonewall Farm and each spring volunteered as the timer for the “sap gathering” contest.
Not being content with retirement Len went to work for Auto Parts International in Keene as a delivery driver and was there for 17 years before retiring again two years ago.
He enjoyed spending many hours debating/arguing with his nieces, Aislinn and Coco, while his wife refereed from the kitchen. You could often find him at his favorite restaurant, Timoleon’s, where it felt like friends and family, and although it was his favorite, his last meal was from Doug’s Dogs.
Len was proud of the work he accomplished during his life and was one of the last of his generation who believed in working hard and supporting his family.
Len is survived by his wife of 10 years, Pamela (Bergeron) Nye; his son, Rick Nye, and his wife, Caroll, of Brunswick Maine; his grandson, Kyle Nye; and his great grandson, Ethan Smith. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy Nye, of Fitzwilliam; his nieces: Cynthia Martin, Catharine Mills and Jennifer Vaughn; and nephews: Charles Nye and David Nye. He leaves behind many extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or Stonewall Farm in his memory.
