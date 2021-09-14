Leon Floyd Clark, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Vernon Green Nursing Home.
Leon was born in Brattleboro to Floyd and Evelyn (Williams) Clark on Aug. 15, 1930.
He was married to Maryann Davis on Oct. 21, 1960. Leon worked at the former Book Press in Brattleboro for a number of years in the pressroom. He also worked at Stop & Go in Keene.
Leon served in the U.S. Army from December 1953 until November 1956. He was honorably discharged.
Leon is survived by his daughter, Melodie King, and granddaughter, Samantha McAuley, of Brattleboro; and his stepchildren: Ricky Davis, Sr. of Campton; and Donald Davis; two brothers: Chester (Kathleen) Clark of Winchester; and Warren (Pauline) Clark of Vernon, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Evelyn Williams; Maryann, his wife of 36 years; his sister, Ellen Cutler; his brothers: Richard Clark and Charles Clark; and his stepdaughter, Margaret Davis.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. There is no visitation.
Memorial donations may be made to Vernon Homes, 61 Greenway Drive, Vernon VT 05354. The family wishes to extend their gratitude and love to Vernon Green Nursing Home for their magnificent care and love shown to Leon, where he had been a patient since November 2015.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com to express condolences or to share a memory of Leon.
