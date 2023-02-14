Leola M. Ramsay

Leola M. “Lee” Ramsay, 85, of Hinsdale, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, in Slocomb, Ala.
Lee was born April 10, 1937, in Rockingham, Vt., to Joseph and Alice Annie (Howe Butson) Perry, the youngest of nine children. She grew up in Athens, Vt., and spent most of her life in the Walpole, Westmoreland and Hinsdale areas.
Lee worked various jobs throughout her life, including MPB in Keene, Electrosonics in Spofford and many waitress and chef jobs in the area. She owned and operated H’n’R Restaurant in Westminster, Vt., in the 1970s. She worked for G. Allen Holmes of Walpole at Crescent Farms and then Lilac Hedge Garden Center for many years. Lee was known for her beautiful flower gardens and her pies, both of which she shared with many friends and neighbors.
She is survived by her children: Leon (Michelle) Kenyon of Cape Coral, Fla.; Beverly (Normand) Gagnon of Milford; James (Terri) Kathan of Langdon; and Earl (Kathy) Kathan Jr. of Red Creek, N.Y.; her grandchildren: Angela (Derrick) Boulais, Jaime (Dan) Goulet, Courtney (Mike) Klappert, Eric (Jennifer) Kenyon, Ginger (Rob) Hughes, Diana (Jason) Leach, Benjamin Kathan, Scott (Sarah) Ramsay and Sharon Ramsay O’Laughlin; seven great-grandchildren; her sisters: Shirley Peele of Taylor, Ala.; and Elizabeth Tuttle of New Berlin, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Kenneth Ramsay; her infant son, Benjamin Kathan; her stepson, Kenneth Ramsay Jr.; and her siblings: Bertha Fernette, Gordon Perry, Henry Perry, Bernard Perry, Cora Fletcher and Robert Perry.
The family wishes to thank her friends and neighbors, but especially Perry Sawyer, Donnette Hill and Brenda Saari for all their assistance during the last few years, as well as her niece, Ellen, and husband, Miguel, Oliveras. Lee wouldn’t have had the quality of life she had without you. You are loved.
Private burial will be in South Village Cemetery in Westmoreland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested a donation in her name be made to Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101. Please visit www.fentonandhennessey.com.