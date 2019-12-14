Leo Putnam
Leo Putnam, 82, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. He was the son of William and Dorothy (Boyd) Putnam.
He was a heavy machine operator and a truck driver. He drove both over the road and dump trucks locally. His greatest pleasure was working, never sitting still. When he wasn’t working, he spent his spare time talking about working. Also, teaching his several grandchildren how to drive. He spent time with his life partner, Joan Warren. They loved dancing together and just being with each other. Leo loved to just putter around on the trucks and in his garage. He was active until a series of strokes made it impossible. Leo loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, having a special bond with each.
He is predeceased by two sisters: Beverly Tunnell and Helen Runion; and a grandson, Zachary Campbell.
He is survived by his sons: Terry and wife, Lorretta; Jeffery Sweeney and wife, Sharon; daughter Deborah Bingham and husband, Wayne; brother Erwin Putnam of Florida; daughter-in-law Roxanne Faxon; son-in-law Vance Smith; his grandchildren: Matthew Smith, Austin and Kevin Putnam, Tiffany Putnam-Vigneau and husband, John, and Paige Putnam; great-grandchildren: Hayden and Ryan Smith, Isabel and Madison Vigneau, and Aurora Putnam; also S. Micheal and Patti Putnam, and Sandi and Jason Holt. He was also much loved by all his nieces and nephews scattered across the states.
Leo has spent the last year at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. He received the most excellent care and became “buddies” with the wonderful staff. We ask that if you would like to make a memorial contribution, please donate to the residence fund at Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
Leo was born and raised mostly in the Wardsboro, Vt., area. There will be a small gathering in the spring at the West Wardsboro Cemetery.
