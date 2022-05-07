Leo George Drouin, a longtime resident of Keene and Walpole, died peacefully at his home in Hoover, Ala., on April 28, 2022, after a period of declining health. He leaves behind a family who respected and loved him dearly and a legacy of wonderful friends and the projects he made for them over the years.
Born on Feb. 21, 1943, in Berlin (N.H.), Leo was the third son of Gertrude (Fauteaux) and Alfred Drouin. He grew up in Keene, and it was during his freshman year at Keene High that he met and fell in love with Donna Gale McGrath.
Leo excelled in track and field and football at Keene High School, competing at the Meet of Champions in shot put and playing on three State Championship football teams as a tackle.
After graduating with the Class of 1962, Leo enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard as an electrician and served on the Coos Bay traveling from the North Atlantic Current to Bermuda patrolling the often-rough seas of the Atlantic Ocean.
Leo and Donna married on Dec. 22, 1962, while he was home on leave at St. Bernard Church in Keene and then moved to Scarborough, Maine, where he was stationed in the Bay of Portland. Their first child, Elizabeth Anne, was born in 1965. After Leo’s time in service, the family returned to Keene, bought their first home on Gilsum Street, and Leo began his career as a master electrician at Kingsbury Machine Tool Corporation. The family grew with the arrival of their second child, Timothy Michael, in 1967. The Gilsum Street house would be their home for the next 23 years. The transformation of that little house on the corner by Leo’s hands was the beginning of a lifetime of rebuilding something wonderful from humble beginnings — he renovated, built additions and planted gardens. He learned as he went along, figuring things out, making things work, and living by his mantra, “you’ve got to know how to be poor,” making all who knew him richer as he did it.
During his years at Kingsbury he worked hard to provide for his family and traveled around the United States, Mexico, Japan and Korea installing machine tool systems and taking in whatever culture or new experiences came his way. His return home from the road always meant a trip out to dinner and stories of his adventures. Weekends and vacations away from work involved family trips to ski, hike and explore in the White Mountains, Austria, the Rocky Mountains, Ireland and France. On a trip to Germany in 1985 to meet his first grandchild, he was given the title of “Opa” which would stick with him throughout his lifetime. Nothing meant more to him than his roles as husband, father and grandfather.
In 1989, Leo and Donna moved to Abenaki Lane in Walpole and began building the homestead of their dreams. Fruit, vegetable and flower gardens were planted and a growing woodshop was installed and Leo began building custom furniture and built-ins.
He retired from Kingsbury Machine in 1994 after working there for 31 years. In his retirement he started a new and wonderful chapter of his life. Using his incredible set of skills, he started doing projects for his family and new friends. Leo could fix or build anything. He scavenged and hung onto morsels and bits and odds and ends believing that every piece would eventually play its part and find its home. He saw potential everywhere, in everything, and had a magical knack for turning nothing into something. He showed us all that you just had to look a little closer and dig a little deeper to find it.
As he worked he became a teacher, too, sharing his special skills with others because he saw promise in people. He also knew, however, that unlike the leaky faucet or the worn out brake pad, people didn’t necessarily need fixing — they needed friendship. His ability to provide quiet comfort to those he loved rivaled his skills in the workshop. With acceptance and understanding, he provided safe harbor for those weathering their own rough seas.
On a beautiful fall afternoon in October of 2016, just around lunchtime on a regular day, Leo was cleaning the gutters of his home and fell off his ladder. The resulting complete C4-5 spinal cord injury left him paralyzed, and the work of rebuilding from the broken pieces began again. Life had changed in an instant, but he still had his mind. As he had many times before, Leo began rebuilding, but this time he needed the help from others. Over the last five and half years, Leo and the rest of the Drouin family have been supported by family, friends, caregivers, medical professionals, EMS workers, The Veterans Administration, Hospice and complete strangers. The list is long and it is with deep gratitude that we thank you for your care.
Leo is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna McGrath Drouin; their two children: Elizabeth Drouin Collinsworth of Walpole; and Tim Drouin and his wife, Juli (Larmie) Drouin, of Hoover, Ala.; four grandchildren: his granddaughter, Rebekah Collinsworth, and her husband, Rob Kangas, and their children, Tilly and Garvey, of Charleson, S.C.; his granddaughter, Abby Taylor, her husband, Kinsman, and their son, Easton John, of North Hampton; and his granddaughter, Riley Drouin, and his grandson, Spencer Drouin, both of Hoover, Ala.
A gathering of friends for Leo Drouin will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hastings Parish House in Walpole, with words and prayers of remembrance and peace at 2 p.m. All who knew him are welcome to join in celebration of a wonderful life well-lived.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Fisher House (fisherhouse.org) in Boston, a home away from home for the families of veterans who are undergoing hospital care that was a true gift to the Drouin family during his recovery.
