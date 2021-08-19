Lennox T. “Skip” Grasmuck, 72, died Aug. 16, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center after a period of failing health.
He was born Dec. 15, 1948, the son of Frederick and Eileen (Buffum) Grasmuck. He grew up in Keene and attended Keene High School. A devoted husband, he was married to Nancy E. (Frederiksen) and they spent 32 years together living in Keene.
Skip spent many years working for Sprague and Carleton until they closed. He then began working for the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation in Marlborough until retiring. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider his entire life. He belonged to several clubs in his younger years and, as he got older, he went to many cross-country motorcycle rallies including Rolling Thunder and Sturgis. Skip was an animal lover and enjoyed having both dogs and cats, even fostering cats. He enjoyed spending time with his pets.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Nancy. Surviving are his stepdaughter, Carrie Frederiksen, and his granddaughter, Anika Frederiksen. No services are planned at this time.
