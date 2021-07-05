Leila F. (Dorry) Brown, 70, of Keene and a long-time resident of Winchester, passed away in the comfort of her home on June 28, 2021.
She was born on July 1, 1950, in Concord, daughter of the late Roy and Marion (Dunbar) Dorry. She was raised in Winchester and graduated with the 1968 class from Thayer High School.
On Sept. 25, 1968, Leila married Donald R. Brown in Troy.
Leila was a wonderful and caring mother with a lively sense of humor. She treasured caring for her two children in the loving home that she and Donald had created.
She had been employed by the Historical Society of Cheshire County until her retirement.
Leila had a determined and independent spirit. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and reading. She spent many dedicated hours researching her family’s genealogy and discovering her ancestry. Leila also greatly loved becoming a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Leila will be dearly missed by her children: Don Brown Jr. and his wife, Katie (Tucker), of Walpole and Theresa Lounder and her husband, Paul, of Swanzey; grandchildren, Margaret Sodders, Claire Brown, Acadia Brown and Shannon Brown; great-grandchildren, James Sodders and Hannah Sodders; siblings, Susan Woodbury of Auburn, Maine, and David Dorry of Mesa, Ariz.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Brown Sr., and sister, Pat Beauregard.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St. A private graveside service will be held for family at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in Leila F. Brown’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org) or to a charity of your choice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message on Leila’s memorial page or express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
