Lee Hastings Taylor, 84, of Keene and Bellingham, Wash., passed away from COVID-19 on Aug. 22, 2021.
He was born in Granville, N.Y., on Oct. 12, 1936, the son of Gray Nelson Taylor and Georgiana (Hulett) Taylor. During his youth he lived in various communities in New York State and spent part of every summer at the beloved family cottage, Langholm, on Lake St. Catherine, Wells, Vt.
He attended the University of Vermont for three semesters, and completed his education at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt. Here, he greatly enjoyed the creative classes and small seminars. He participated in numerous play productions and created the stage lighting for their Barn Theater. He graduated from Goddard in 1961. He completed his master’s degree in theater at Western Washington University in Bellingham, eventually becoming an instructor in the Drama Department with a specialty in lighting design.
From the late ‘60s through the ‘90s Lee was involved in plays both at the college and at the Bellingham Theatre Guild, where either he designed the lighting or stage sets, or directed many of the productions. After he married talented actress Deborah Glassford on Aug. 29, 1980, they co-directed some of the shows. He continued to be involved in the Guild after her death from breast cancer in 2003. He married Marilyn Jones on March 6, 2010, moved to Keene in 2011, and divorced on Aug. 14, 2014. In Keene, Lee was active in the UU Church and the Keene Senior Center, serving as their treasurer and playing bridge weekly.
Lee had an abiding interest in all things stage-related. He loved opera, classical music concerts and old movies. He traveled extensively, once going to London and taking in at least one show a day for three weeks. He loved good food and prided himself on his cooking skills. He made the best pie, liked good wine and the occasional cigar, was a voracious reader and an avid coin collector. He liked vintage clothing and had a talent for finding treasures in junk stores. He was devoted to his classic Toyota Land Cruiser, and his bumper sticker summed it up: “What if the hokey pokey is what it’s all about?”
In January 2019 he suffered a stroke which left him partly paralyzed.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Gray Taylor, of Spokane, Wash.; his brothers: Philip Laing Taylor of Seattle, Wash.; and Stephen Gray Taylor of Closter, N.J.; his sister, Betsy Taylor, of Concord; and by many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold private services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee’s memory to the Bellingham Theater Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham WA 98225; or to the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
