Lee E. White, 90, of Lecanto, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto.
A native of Marlborough, he was born June 1, 1931, to Floyd and Mildred (DeForge) White, one of 10 children.
Mr. White served his country honorably and proudly as a United States Marine during the Korean War Era.
Lee was the past owner and operator of LEW Corp., a general contractor building company in New Hampshire. and moved to Citrus County 40 years ago. He was also a gifted and talented woodworker and private handyman, who could build a house from the ground up all on his own.
He was a sports fanatic and while living up north, he followed the Dallas Cowboys and Boston Red Sox; then after he moved to Citrus County, he also loved watching Buccaneers and Lightning games. He also loved to fish.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Linda M. White of Lecanto, Fla.; sons Anthony White (Cynthia) of Keene, Peter White of Gilsum and Stephen White of Keene; daughter Debra Marchette of Keene; brother Carl White of Lecanto; sisters Jessie Chambers of Cocoa, Fla., and Linda Barnes of North Carolina; grandchildren Tony, Lisa, Peter Jr., Samantha, Missy, Heather, Amanda and Paul Jr.; great grandchildren Nathan, Nathen, Arianna, Sienna, Jennifer, Briella, Aylassa, Kyle, Evalyn, Anston and Taylor; and great great grandson Arthur.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith White; a great grandchild, Bryella, and six of his siblings: Louis, Glenn, Roy, Brenda, Neil and Jeannette; a son-in-law Richard Marchette, as well as his first wife, Annie White.
Interment with military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla., which will be announced for a later date. Arrangements are by Wilder Funeral Home of Homosassa, Fla. (www.wilderfuneral.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.