Lawrence F. “Larry” Beam, 92, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
His parents, Edna M. (Howard) and Clarence A. Beam welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 15, 1928, in Bellows Falls. As a young child, Larry resided in Rawsonville, Vt. He moved to Westminster, Vt., in 1946, and attended Bellows Falls High School.
Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a staff sergeant in the military police from 1948-1957. He was a member of the Gordon-Bissell American Legion Keene Post 4.
Following his military obligation, Larry moved to Keene in 1957 where he worked with the former Sprague and Carlton in Keene, the former American Optical Company in Keene, and later with Filtrine Manufacturing in Harrisville.
When not hard at work, Larry enjoyed listening to country music. He took great pride in tending to his yard and his home. He enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards and horseshoes. His favorite time of year was Christmas, as he loved putting up the holiday decorations and getting into the holiday spirit. In his later years, he enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles, going out for Sunday breakfast and attending church with his companion, Joanne, and some family members.
He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, including all the grandchildren; seeing them brought the most joy in his life, as he was known as Papa.
He was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
He is survived by his two daughters, Margie Doody and her husband, Don, of Keene, Terry Duval and her significant other, Frank Flanders, of Westminster, Vt.; four grandchildren, Shane Ells of Keene, Craig Ells and his wife, Sarah, of Brentwood, Calif., Melissa Duval and her significant other, Shane Spivey, of Hinsdale, Stacey Duval and her significant other, Marvin Bedavides, of Keene; 11 great-grandchildren, David Duval, Jake Duval, Austin Ells, Meredith Ells, Baylee Ells, Londyn Ells, Brooke Ells, Paige Ells, Cody Bedavides, Kingston Bedavides, Greyson Bedavides; one great-great-grandson, Jason Ells; his companion of 13 years, Joanne Nadeau, of Keene, who fondly called him “Lovable Larry”; and several nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy A. (Jackson) Beam, in 2008; a son, Ronald Beam in 2017; and two brothers, Clarence Beam and Junior Beam.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial in the Westminster West Cemetery, Westminster, Vt., will be held privately by the family. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Beam’s memory to the American Heart Association, Northeast Affiliate, Two Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
