Lawrence C. Hackett
Lawrence C. Hackett, 78, of East Waterboro, Maine, died peacefully Sunday morning June 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Manchester Aug. 7, 1940, son of late Lawrence A. Hackett and Eileen Hackett of Keene, and sister, Judy Murphy. He graduated from Keene High in 1958, then enlisted into the U.S. Army. He served three years in Germany. He married his best friend, Dorothy Capron Hackett, Sept. 16, 1962, and they are still in love 58 years later.
He leaves his wife, Dorothy Hackett; son Scott and Katrina Hackett Sr. of Hiram, Maine, son Bruce and Linda Hackett Sr. of Lyman, Maine; and daughter Deborah Cormier Hackett of Swanzey. They have 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and two more on the way.
Larry always had a smile on his face for everyone. Everyone he met liked him instantly. He loved his dog, Casper. He is gone, but never will be forgotten.
There will be a mass at St. Bernard’s Church on July 2 at 10 a.m. at 185 Main St., Keene. A gathering will take place after at 50 Hackler Drive in Swanzey.
