Lawrence B. “Larry” Wright, 91, of Marlborough, and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
He was born to the late Paul and Veda (Whipple) Wright on Jan. 3, 1932, in Keene. Larry was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1949.
After graduating, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was a Construction Mechanic, 2nd class and the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Lawrence was honorably discharged at the rank of E-2.
On Aug. 8, 1953, Lawrence exchanged vows with the love of his life, Margaret S. (Martin) Wright. They began their married life in Puerto Rico, where Larry was stationed during his time in the U.S. Navy. Later they resided in Swanzey for a short time before moving to Keene in 1962. They were happily married for 64 years until Margaret passed away on Jan. 3, 2019.
Larry was employed by Markem Corp. and he retired in 1994 after 35 years of service. He also owned Lawrence B. Wright and Sons Rubbish Removal in Marlborough from 1962 to 1999.
Larry loved working on cars, snowmobiling, Jeeping, dancing, family gatherings, boating and camping. He was a master tinkerer, expert putterer, history lover and avid traveler.
At the age of 73, while on a trip to Alaska, Larry and Margaret met the Church of God. It was in the Church of God that they heard the pure truth from the Bible. Through the Church of God, Larry learned how he could live a holy life. He enjoyed traveling to different gospel meetings where he could get his soul fed. He was a sweet, Godly man with wit, humor, kindness and integrity. He was steadfast in his faith and loved the Saints and his family.
Larry also enjoyed going to the Castle Center Adult Enrichment Center every day to socialize. He was truly a character, made good friends, ate a lot of ice cream and won a fair amount of Bingo games (chocolate being his favorite prize!)
Larry is survived by his six children and their spouses: Christine and her late husband, Chuck Beauregard, of Marlborough; Tony and Peggy Wright of Marlborough; Rick and Kelly Wright of Acworth; Jon and Karen Wright of Keene; Michelle and Keith Maddox of Greenville, Ohio; and Nicole and Ernie Smalley of Marlborough; his sister, Barbara Lambert, of Marlborough; his 15 grandchildren: Chuck, Andrew, Amy, Heather, Nichole, Danny, David, Nicholas, Nathan, Andrea, Meghan, Keichelle, Dominick, Jennifer and Cara; 15 great-grandchildren: Alexis, Kai, Austin, Anthony, Lilly, Mathew, Cory, Margaret, Ella, Drew, Colton, Avonlea, Eisley, Willow and Jasmine; five great-great grandchildren: Logan, Edwin, Jameson, Makayla and Saige; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Everett and Charles Wright; and his sister, Virginia Johnson.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., and a celebration of Lawrence’s life will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 10 a.m., both at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow in the family plot at Monadnock View Cemetery on Park Avenue. There will be a luncheon at the Marlborough Community House on 160 Main St. in Marlborough at 12:30 p.m.
Although flowers will be gladly accepted, the family has requested that donations be made to HCS Castle Center Enrichment Center, 312 Marlborough St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).