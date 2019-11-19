Lauri J. Luoma
Lauri J. Luoma, 73, a resident of Harrisville, passed away at his home on Nov. 6, 2019.
He was born March 4, 1946, in Peterborough, the son of Eino and Anne (Crowley) Luoma. He was a 1964 graduate of Keene High School. He went on to proudly serve our nation as a member of the United States Army during Vietnam. He completed special forces training and was a Green Beret. He went on to serve as a part of the 101st Airborne. He was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded in combat.
He worked as a carpenter for many years. He later changed careers and went to work for the post office. He worked for 30 years at the Peterborough Post Office.
Lauri loved to read, work on crossword puzzles and watching sporting events on television. He loved to be near the water, whether swimming in Silver Lake, visiting Harrisville Beach or visiting the coast of Maine.
He is survived by: his son, Jason Luoma; his daughter, Sacha Luoma Bartlett; his brothers: John Luoma and his wife, Pat; and David Luoma; his sisters: Susan Caputo and her husband, Michael; and Karen Lipson; grandchildren: Alyssa Luoma, Dawson Luoma, Colby Bartlett, Elijah Bartlett and Jackson Bartlett; great-grandson, Carter Luoma; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A Memorial Service to honor Lauri’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Harrisville Community Church, 15 Canal St, Harrisville. Burial will follow in the Island Cemetery, Harrisville. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
