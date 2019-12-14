Lauretta Kwader
Lauretta (Mawhinnie) Kwader, 77, a longtime resident of Chesterfield, formerly of Walpole, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Laurie “Lars” was born the daughter of the late Enid (Spaulding) and Clayton Mawhinnie on April 25, 1942, in Winchendon, Mass. She was educated in Massachusetts and graduated with high honors from Agawam High School, class of 1960. She went on in her studies and earned an associate’s degree as a Registered Nurse from Virginia Intermont College.
On Sept. 12, 1964, she exchanged vows with Alex Kwader at Faith Church in Springfield, Mass. They were married in a candlelight ceremony with family and friends in attendance and were married for 55 years.
Most of Laurie’s career was spent as a surgical nurse. She worked at the Shriner’s Hospital in Springfield, Mass., Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Mass., Hartford (Conn.) Hospital, and Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, N.Y. She also worked at Maplewood Nursing Home and was a visiting nurse with the Cheshire County VNA.
She enjoyed antiquing for collectibles. Time was spent on Spofford Lake boating and reading. Until the time of her death, she operated her wood splitter, Honey Bun, next to her husband. She could be found at every sporting event supporting her granddaughters, with her Word Jumble in hand. She was a member of the Brattleboro Tennis Club for many years and played tennis with a league in Walpole. She played bridge weekly with her friends and gave freely of her time, volunteering at the Holton Home in Brattleboro. Laurie’s passion in life was her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them, watching them grow, and taking part in their lives.
Mrs. Kwader is survived by: her husband, Alex Kwader, of Chesterfield; her children: Kurt Kwader and his wife, Doreen, of Satellite Beach, Fla.; and Kristen Chamberlin of Westmoreland; Laurie’s beloved grandchildren: Tess Chamberlin, Molly Chamberlin, Sophia Kwader and Clayton Kwader. Laurie is pre-deceased by her only sister, Joan Smith, who passed in 1987.
A celebration of life will be planned in the spring. All arrangements are under the direction of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.