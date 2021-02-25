Laurence P. Newell, 66, of Keene, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2021 at Cheshire Medical Center with his wife, Carlene, and daughter, Melanie, by his side after a brief illness.
Larry was born on Oct. 2, 1954, in Vallejo, Calif., the son of Harry Gould Newell and Joanne Pendleton Tullar.
Larry graduated from Keene High School, and following graduation he worked many years in his family’s restaurant until taking up a trade in the construction industry. In addition to being a skilled carpenter, he was also employed as a tractor trailer truck driver and mechanic.
Larry resided in Keene with his beloved wife, his dog, Cosmo, and cat, Orion. He could always be found tinkering in his garage with any project involving cars. When Larry was not in his garage he was enjoying spending time at his son’s farm with his beloved horse’ Tanner. Larry could always make you laugh by telling one of his many stories or sharing one of his crazy ideas. He was a very loving father and loved spending time with his children. Larry adored his grandchildren and always found ways to make them feel special.
In addition to his parents, Larry is predeceased by his sisters, Lori and Joan; his brother, Ricky; his son, Kevan; and his stepfather, Robert.
He is survived by his wife, Carlene Newell, of Keene; and mother in law, Marilyn Raymond, of Keene; his daughters: Melanie Lucius and her husband, Danny, of Surry; and Aylise Newell of Medford, Mass.; his sons: Bryan Jalava and his wife, Esther, of Swanzey; and Allen Raymond and his wife, Allison, of Keene; his siblings: Kathy Lucius and her husband, Joe, of Surry; Barbara Harnois and her husband, Larry of Deerfield, Mass.; Linda Tullar and her companion of Winchester; Tabitha Eisner of Keene; Jennifer Poliquin of East Swanzey; and Vicki-Ann Mason of Swanzey; her sister in-law, Toni Burkholder, and her husband, Bruce, of Ohio; David Newell and and his wife, Lori, of Keene; Jimmy Newell and his wife, Sandy, of Sullivan; Michael Newell and his wife, Susan, of Westmoreland; his brothers-in-law: Kevin Raymond and his wife, Julie, of Maryland; and Herb Raymond and his wife, Valerie, of Ohio; 11 grandchildren: Ariyanah, Joselyn, Eliza, Kevan, Jonah, Charlie, Oliver, Hazel, Aksel, Caleb and Isabella; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life for all friends and extended family will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Laurence P. Newell to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Cheshire Medical Center, Kingsbury Pavillion, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.